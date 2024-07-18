PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 9,500 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 221,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

