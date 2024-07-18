Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Trading Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.38). Approximately 22,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.35).

Premier Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.50.

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

