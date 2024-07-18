PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Down 23.1%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) traded down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 351,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 110,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$33.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

