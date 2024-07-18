PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.15-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.71. 2,321,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.60. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.80.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

