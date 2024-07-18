Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s (PSNY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

