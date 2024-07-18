Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 179.94% from the stock’s current price.

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 536.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 221.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after acquiring an additional 173,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

