Piper Sandler Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $82.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.92.

NET stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,109,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,247 shares of company stock valued at $55,132,713. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

