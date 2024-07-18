Piper Sandler Cuts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $66.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.