Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $37,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,961,000 after buying an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.