Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 6.9%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 2,604,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,015,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Physiomics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £914,422.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.32.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

