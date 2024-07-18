Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $16.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.56.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PBR. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.