Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,309 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Permian Resources worth $49,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,409,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,519 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 9,150,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,719. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

