Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.95

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 76551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

