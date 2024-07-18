Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

PTON stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $244,496. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

