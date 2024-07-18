Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTEN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

PTEN stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.