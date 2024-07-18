Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $17.78 on Monday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $323.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

