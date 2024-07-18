Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PNDZY) Trading Down 1.7%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PNDZY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44.
Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. These geographical segments comprise of stores, shop-in-shops, gold, silver and white and travel retail. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.
