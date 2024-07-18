Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 229,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 616,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

