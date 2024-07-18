Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stake Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,634. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

