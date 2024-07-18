Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 5.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 32,274,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 55,466,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

