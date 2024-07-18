Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 10.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.99.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
