Orbler Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $42.88 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $42.88 million and $84,276.74 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

