Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 559,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
