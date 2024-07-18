Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 559,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

