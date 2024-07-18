Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Piper Sandler

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OIS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Oil States International Stock Performance

OIS opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $291.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 2.67. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

