Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.73

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 140500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $608.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

