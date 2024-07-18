Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading 3% Higher

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

