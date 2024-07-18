NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.1% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $119.29. Approximately 91,779,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 462,315,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,553,630 shares in the company, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,240,723 shares of company stock valued at $510,461,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 994.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 919.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 405,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,128,000 after buying an additional 365,968 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 78,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 70,253 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 971.0% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.