Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.82.

NRIX stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

