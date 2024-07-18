Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Northern Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRSO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 15,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,651. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.