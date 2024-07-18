Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.7% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

