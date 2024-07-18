Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 1,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

