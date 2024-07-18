Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.69

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 1300275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $770.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.17.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.