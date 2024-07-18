NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.7%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.60. Approximately 2,661,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,273,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Cim LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.