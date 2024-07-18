Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NWL stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

