New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
NYSE:EDU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.44.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,631,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares during the last quarter.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
