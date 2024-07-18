New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 5% Higher

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.36. 1,315,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,645,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

