Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $645.56 and last traded at $645.56. Approximately 1,009,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,870,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $647.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.14.

The stock has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

