NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $265.30 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.71 billion and $265.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.09 or 0.00009553 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00042405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,057,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,086,274 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,967,018 with 1,102,918,067 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.13359175 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $323,214,255.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.