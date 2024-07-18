Navcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,480.75 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,480.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00081121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010175 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.