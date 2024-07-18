NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $337.20

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337.20 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 336.30 ($4.36), with a volume of 16364906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.40 ($4.26).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.28) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.54) to GBX 370 ($4.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital cut NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.31. The stock has a market cap of £29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 698.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,991.49). Also, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($624.78). 27.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

