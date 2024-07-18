National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

