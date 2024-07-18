National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

