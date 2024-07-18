National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

