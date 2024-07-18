National Bankshares Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$86.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$82.50 to C$86.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.46.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$66.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.