National Bankshares Analysts Give TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) a C$89.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$89.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

TSE TVK opened at C$74.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.64. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$29.24 and a 1 year high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total value of C$1,135,950.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,300 shares of company stock worth $11,552,123. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

