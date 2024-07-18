National Bank Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTG. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

