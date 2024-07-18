Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $489.20 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $503.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.89 and a 200-day moving average of $418.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

