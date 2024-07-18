Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 1.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 849,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,762,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

