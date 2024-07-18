MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at William Blair

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $194.92 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

