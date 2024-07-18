Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Down 11.6% in June

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. 447,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

