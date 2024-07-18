Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,798,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 221.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPT. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UFPT stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.82. 83,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,780. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $326.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

